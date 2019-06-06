Government pays ghost interns – Official

A good number of interns which the government engaged last year as part of reducing unemployment among university graduates, have left their jobs quietly and continue to receive their monthly allowances.

Principal secretary in the ministry of Labour, Manpower Development and Youth has confirmed the development.

“Some have secured jobs elsewhere but did not resign from the civil service so that they continue getting allowances,” said Mwandidya.

He said the government is now doing head count for the interns to find out who are still reporting for duties and those who have left.

“The process of this audit is now complete. Those who have not been reporting for duty will not get their June allowance,” said the principal secretary.

President Peter Mutharika said in the run up to the election that all the interns be absorbed in the civil service by June 1 2019.

