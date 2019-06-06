Government, mission hospitals sign service level MoU

Government and mission hospitals under Church Hospitals Association of Malawi (Cham) have signed a new service level agreement to enable people get free medical services in the mission hospitals.

Ministry of Health and Population spokesperson Joshua Malango has confirmed that 156 Cham hospitals have filled the dotted lines with the government.

“We are just remaining with six Cham hospitals only and they will sign very soon,” said Malango.

He said under the agreement, all bills incurred by people who access the Cham hospitals will be footed by the government.

Malango said this agreement is vital especially in remote areas where there are no public health facilities or they are distant apart.

Cham hospitals severed ties with the government some years ago after Treasury failed to pay the bills to the mission hospitals.

