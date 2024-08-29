Government reviews strategic documents on Gender, Early Childhood Development

Government through Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare is in the process of reviewing National Gender Policy, National Early Childhood Development (ECD) policy and Early Childhood Development law to incorporate emerging issues as well as align them with national and international aspirations.

Speaking during the Management Validation meeting for the strategic documents held in Mponela, Dowa with support from Amref Health Africa, Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Dr Nether Semphere Mgala said much of the consultative processes have been conducted involving the review, analysis, emerging gender equality and social inclusion issues.

“The management review of the draft policies and the law are crucial standard government practice to ensure that the policies are aligned with current gender issues, government priorities and international best practices,” she said

Adding that they expect to review and endorse the draft documents to the National Stakeholders for validation then submit them to the cabinet for approval

Mgala bemoaned the delay in reviewing the draft policies due to financial constraints.

She applauded Amref Health Africa for the financial assistance which she said will expedite the review process of the draft policies and the law.

Amref Health Africa Project Assistant, Martha Moyo said the policies are crucial in addressing emerging issues like Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) to promote gender equality, disaster risk management as well as End child marriages among adolescents among others.

“We are supporting the policies for approval so that they can also benefit adolescent girls and young women as well as protect their rights in communities,” she said.

However if finalized and approved the successor policies will serve Malawians for a period from 2024 to 2030.

