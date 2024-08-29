FDH Bank, FAM ready for final this Sunday

One of Malawi’s leading banking institutions, FDH Bank, says it is excited to witness the fourth FDH Bank Cup final at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe this Sunday.

The final involving defending champions FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and a non-super league side, Blue Eagles, will kick off at 15:00 hours.

Speaking to Nyasa Times ahead of the final, Senior Marketing and Communications Manager at FDH, Ronald Chimchere, said as a sponsor, the bank is excited to be associated football in the country.

“As a sponsor, we are excited and ready as always. We have been following events from the day we launched this fourth edition and we are satisfied with all the progress made. We have always said that we are here to promote football, we are here to see football grow and to see a team from a regional league in the final, that is very exciting.

“You will recall that we give them 1 million Kwacha upon qualification to this level but also we give them branded kits. We know that there is nothing like a small team in a cup final and we know that our customers and those that love football will have a good afternoon enjoying football,” explained Chimchere.

Marketing and Broadcasting Manager at the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Tulipo Mwenelupembe, said the nation has an exciting fixture on Sunday.

Said Mwenelupembe:“This is an exciting fixture because that’s what the FDH Bank Cup is all about. Blue Eagles are here on merit. We have seen a lot of exciting matches in this edition. Blue Eagles have played FCB Nyasa Big Bullets in two finals; the Chibuku Cup and Airtel Top 8. The Eagles emerged victorious in both these finals. We have to see if Bullets will revenge or if the Eagles will take a step further to clinch another title in their favour.

“In terms of ticketing, pre sales started on Tuesday and we are planning to have the tickets on the market until Saturday. We will also have match day tickets. Gates will open at 9:30 hours on Sunday because there will be a lot of activities until 15:00 hours which is the kick off time.”

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets eliminated Bangwe All Stars in the Round of 32, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the Round of 16, Civil Service United in the quarter final and Moyale Barracks Football Club in the semi final.

On the other hand, Blue Eagles saw off Silver Strikers in the Round of 32, booted out Santhe Admarc in the Round of 16, Baka City Football Club in the quarter final and Karonga United in the semi final.

Standard tickets are going at MK4, 000.00 and will be at MK6, 000.00 on the match day while VIP tickets are at MK18, 000.00 and will be at MK20, 000.00 on match day. Corporate boxes are at MK25, 000.00.

Champions on Sunday will pocket MK30 million as prize money, up from last year’s MK25 million.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!