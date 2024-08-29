Parliament responds to CCEDI’s appeal to probe abduction of Muhammed Kasimani amidst reports of K2billion ransom

Parliament has responded to a letter which the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) wrote to them asking Speaker to invoke her powers to commission a joint parliamentary committee to conduct a public inquiry into the abduction of British national of Indian descent, Muhammed Kasiman.

CCEDI also wanted the joint committee—notably Trade and Industry committee, as well as the Defense and Security committee—to summon the current Inspector General (IG) of the MPS, Madam Merlyn Yolamu to explain to the nation on whether she is in control of the country’s security system, including giving an explanation on the apparent security breakdown in the country.

In a letter, dated 22nd August 2024, signed by CCEDI executive director Sylvestre Namiwa CCEDI said they wanted Parliament to take up the matter because Homeland Minister Ken Zikhale and Malawi Police have both been silent over the matter despite promising to inform the public on the matter.

“The nation got an assurance from the Lilongwe Police that they were on top of things, only to be told later by the same police, that Mr. Kasiman was released on Saturday night, July 27, 2024 without further details and arrests,” he said, adding that almost a month down the line, there is no official statement from the Malawi Police Service (MPS) let alone the family nor the survivor.

However, in a swift response, says it acknowledges with thanks receipt of the letter dated 22nd August 2024 in which he requested the Office of the Right Honourable Speaker to intervene through Parliamentary Committees of Trade and Industry, and Defence and Security on matters pertaining to a spate of abductions of business persons of Malawians of Asian origin that has been happening in the country over the recent past.

“In view of the above, I wish to inform you that Parliament is fully aware that the above mentioned matter is already in the hands of State Security agencies including the Malawi Police Service which have the constitutional mandate to carry out investigations and bring to book the culprits. Therefore, Parliament will keep monitoring the situation and at an opportune time, will engage the police to get an update on the progress of investigations on the matter,” reads the letter.

In an interview Namiwa said he appreciate the response from but he will never relax pushing until the truth is out.

