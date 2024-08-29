National Product Magazine-NPM announces voting link for end of the year awards

The National Product Magazine (NPM) is excited to announce the voting link for its prestigious 110th End of Year Awards.

The link is live now. Visit https://productmagmw.com/vote/

NPM Managing Director, Arthur Chinyamula, said that starting today, the public can cast their votes for their favourite nominees across various industries, products, business and supply categories.

Over 40 nominated companies from Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique have been eagerly awaiting this moment.

He said with 70 percent of the nominees coming from Malawi, the competition is expected to be fierce.

Chinyamula added that voting will be open for one week, allowing the public to have their say in who deserves the coveted awards.

He said the nominees have been encouraged to rally their supporters, customers and fans to vote for them.

“Don’t miss your chance to make your voice heard! Cast your votes starting today and help decide who will take home the prestigious National Product Magazine awards,” he said.

The awards ceremony, scheduled for December 6 2024, promises to be an unforgettable night of glamour and recognition.

