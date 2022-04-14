Government says K22.6bn audit report on covid-19 out month end

April 14, 2022 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Government says an investigation report on the controversial K22.6 billion kwacha COVID-19 funds will be out this month-end.

Acting National Audit Office Director Thomas Makiwa attributed the prolonged delays to the pandemic hiccups.

Acting Auditor General Thomas Makiwa

The report missed the November, December and January 2021 deadlines with authorities blaming COVID-19 interruptions.

Makiwa said auditors they are now in the final stages of compiling the report.

A previous Ombudsman’s investigation report titled, misplaced priorities, exposed massive abuse of the initial K6.2 billion COVID-19 funds but with little progress made this far to punish those behind such careless plunder.

