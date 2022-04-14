Government says K22.6bn audit report on covid-19 out month end

Government says an investigation report on the controversial K22.6 billion kwacha COVID-19 funds will be out this month-end.

Acting National Audit Office Director Thomas Makiwa attributed the prolonged delays to the pandemic hiccups.

The report missed the November, December and January 2021 deadlines with authorities blaming COVID-19 interruptions.

Makiwa said auditors they are now in the final stages of compiling the report.

A previous Ombudsman’s investigation report titled, misplaced priorities, exposed massive abuse of the initial K6.2 billion COVID-19 funds but with little progress made this far to punish those behind such careless plunder.

