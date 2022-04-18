Government targets children in prisons for polio immunisation

Government says it will immunise all children in the country’s prison against polio.

Ministry of Health officials say they will roll out the second polio immunisation campaign in two weeks time.

This comes amid concerns that children in prisons who accompanied their mothers may be left out in the vaccination exercise.

Chichiri prison has about 11 children staying with their mothers who are serving jail sentences or remanded for various crimes.

The Blantyre District Health Office Director of Health and Social Services Gift Kawalazira has since pledged that the office will reach out to all the children in prisons in the next vaccinations rolling out later this month.

The first round was carried out last month and it targeted 2.9 million under-five children. Administration of the vaccine followed the declaration of a national public health emergency after a three-year-old child was diagnosed with wild polio virus in Lilongwe. The Ministry’s Spokesperson Adrian Chikumbe said that the second round was initially supposed to start next week, but they have pushed it further by another week.

