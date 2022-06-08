Government to construct more toll gates

June 8, 2022 Phillip Pasula-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The Roads Fund Administration (RFA) has disclosed that three more toll gates will be constructed this year in the central and northern regions.

RFA spokesperson, Masauko Ngwaluko, told the local media that Jenda in Mzimba, Mchinji and Salima are the potential areas for the construction of the new toll gates.

Twenty toll gates set to be erected on some of the major roads in the country.

He added that money for the construction of the three toll gates is already available and that equipment was bought last year.

There was war of words when the first toll gate was constructed at Chingeni in Ntcheu between government and minibus owners on the toll fees.

Malawi is one country with poor road infrastructure and it is hoped that fees collected from the toll gates might help to improve the roads in the country.

