Government to launch Mass Sensitization Campaign on cholera

Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda has disclosed that government will soon embark on a nationwide mass sensitization campaign on cholera.

Chiponda made the remarks on Wednesday after visiting health facilities in Lilongwe.

“This is a nationwide response to cholera so that we engage people on the ground on cholera messages and prevention,” she said.

Chiponda said through the campaign, the government will target all villages, faith leaders, civil society organizations in the country.

She said they will recruit people to help in community engagement and civic education because the biggest challenge is culture, beliefs and myths which are destroying people’s lives.

Key ministries such as Water and Sanitation and Local Government will also be engaged to help in the fight to contain the disease, she said.

Chiponda added that her ministry has activated all the Health Surveillance Assistants (HSAs) to help during the campaign to manage cholera.

Government has also put in place interventions like setting up Oral Rehydration Points based in communities where Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) is given before taking the patient to the hospital. “This saves lives as it rehydrates the body.”

The ministry is also encouraging chlorination by distributing chlorine in all communities.

Chiponda revealed that President Lazarus Chakwera will launch the Mass Sensitization campaign at a date to be announced.

Malawi is grappling with cholera as the new infections have reached 556 with 25 deaths as of 8th February, 2023.

