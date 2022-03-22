Government to stop importing uniforms, food rations for security agencies

Minister of Finance Sosten Gwengwe has said has government will no longer source uniforms for state security agencies and food rations for state security personnel from outside the country.

Gwengwe has told Parliament on Tuesday that Malawi will instead source locally made uniforms and food rations.

On food rations, Gwengwe told the no food rations will be imported, instead police officers will be given allowances to buy their food locally.

Gwengwe said this will be effected after current contracts elapse.

Speaking when he was responding to questions under Homeland Security Vote, Gwengwe said Malawi cannot continue importing food rations when the country has enough food.

“We cannot continue importing Police Uniforms, when the country has capable tailors” said Gwengwe.

Meanwhile, Parliament has approved the Homeland Security Vote which has an allocation of K12.3 Billion.