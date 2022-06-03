Government, World Bank launch $210m education reform project

The Malawi Government, in partnership with World Bank and Global Partnership for Education (GPE), has launched a $210 million Malawi Education Reform Project (MERP) designed to transform education in the country.

Deputy Minister of Education, Monica Chang’anamuno, presided over the launch of the project on Tuesday at Nakuwawa Primary School in Lilongwe.

Chang’anamuno said the project, which will run from 2022 to 2026, will, among other benefits, help in expanding access, improving quality and performance of the primary sub-sector.

“This project will contribute to Malawi 2063 (MW2063) vision as a education is a key enabler for human development capital which Malawi needs,” she said.

Under the project, Chang’anamuno said her ministry will construct 10, 900 cost effective classrooms and 1, 000 sanitation blocks in 3, 553 of the 5, 806 public primary schools.

She expressed optimism that the construction of the cost-effective classrooms will bring down the Pupil to permanent Classroom Ratio (PpCR) from 102:1 to 84:1.

The project will also employ 3, 500 auxiliary teachers, on internship conditions, she said.

These additional teachers will help improve learning environments.

Chang’anamuno emphasised that these teachers are in addition to the 6, 900 permanent teachers that government is recruiting as provided for in the 2022/2023 Financial Year.

The Deputy Minister also disclosed that MERP will further support the Primary School Improvement Grant (PSIG) by increasing the minimum grant of MK600, 000 to MK800, 000.

Additionally, the program will support girls’ learning, through the hiring of 2,605 Form 4 school leavers who will work as learner mentors in the schools, which have few or no female teachers.

World Bank Country Manager, Hugh Riddell, the bank and other partners will continue supporting Malawi’s education sector.

