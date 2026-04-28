Govt Admits Malawi Airports Fail International Standards, Raising Safety and Economic Concerns

Government has admitted that Malawi’s major airports are not internationally certified, a revelation that raises serious concerns about safety, global connectivity, and the country’s ability to attract major airlines and investment.

Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango made the admission after inspecting Bakili Muluzi International Airport, confirming that Malawi currently has no airport that meets full international aviation certification standards. The affected facilities include Kamuzu International Airport, Bakili Muluzi International Airport and Mzuzu Airport.

According to Mhango, the lack of certification is already costing the country, as some international airlines are avoiding Malawi altogether due to safety and infrastructure concerns.

“We don’t have certified airports to attract big airlines like Emirates,” Mhango said. “Our runways are short, some facilities lack proper perimeter fencing which exposes them to vandalism, and we do not have adequate airport firefighting equipment.”

International airport certification is not just a formality but a strict requirement tied to safety, security and operational efficiency. Without it, airports are seen as high-risk by global aviation regulators and airlines, limiting access to major international carriers, reducing tourism inflows, increasing operational risks and exposing passengers and cargo to potential safety vulnerabilities.

Government estimates that over 50 million US dollars is needed to upgrade Kamuzu and Bakili Muluzi international airports to meet required standards. The planned renovations include extending and upgrading runways, installing proper perimeter fencing, acquiring modern firefighting equipment and improving overall airport infrastructure and security systems. Mhango said government is now working on mobilising resources to address these gaps and bring the airports up to international compliance.

The failure to meet international standards goes beyond aviation and directly affects Malawi’s economy, as investors face logistical challenges, exporters struggle with efficient cargo movement, tourism growth remains constrained and the country loses out on global airline networks.

This admission puts pressure on government to act quickly, as fixing airport infrastructure is not optional but a strategic necessity. If Malawi wants to compete regionally and globally, restoring confidence in its aviation sector must become a priority because, as it stands, the country is not yet ready for full international traffic and that comes at a significant cost.

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