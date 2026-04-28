NBM plc gives K10 million to Rotary Club of Blantyre for international conference

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has donated K10 million to the Rotary Club of Blantyre in support of an upcoming Rotary District 9210 conference scheduled to take place in Salima from 29 April- May 3, 2026.

The conference is expected to bring together participants from Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Northern Mozambique, providing a platform for discussions and exchange of ideas on growth, development, and community impact.

Speaking during the cheque presentation on Monday, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa, said the donation reflects the Bank’s broader commitment to national development.

“National Bank of Malawi sees itself as more than just a financial services institution. We are a provider of financial solutions that support development and economic growth, and we see ourselves as a partner for change,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

She said the Bank found it important to support the conference as it offers a platform for generating ideas that can drive growth and community development.

Mphepo-Hiwa also noted that the event presents an opportunity to promote Malawi on an international stage.

“This is not just about discussions and networking. It is also a chance to showcase Malawi—its culture, climate, tourist attractions, and its people,” she said.

She added that the Bank has a history of working with Rotary Club of Blantyre on various initiatives and looks forward to continued collaboration.

Rotary Club of Blantyre Past District Governor’s Representative, Peter Nkosi, described the conference as a significant event not only for the club but also for the country.

“It is a great honour for us as a country, and for us as Malawians, to host this event, which covers four countries in our region,” he said.

Nkosi expressed gratitude to NBM plc for the financial support, noting that the funds will help cover key logistical costs.

“We are very grateful, and we thank National Bank of Malawi plc for coming forward to assist us. This amount of money will go a long way in helping us meet expenses such as hotels, accommodation, transport, and related logistics,” he said.

He further appealed to other stakeholders to emulate the bank’s gesture, saying support is still welcome ahead of the conference.

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