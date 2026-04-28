FDH Bank Posts Record Profit, Doubles Earnings to K147.8 Billion as Expansion and Dividends Surge in 2025

FDH Bank plc has recorded a very strong performance for the 2025 financial year, doubling its profits and expanding its asset base significantly despite a tough economic environment.

The bank posted a profit after tax of K147.796 billion, up from K74.063 billion in 2024—representing a 100 percent increase. This sharp growth reflects improved operational efficiency and stronger business performance across its key sectors.

Its total assets also rose substantially to K1.636 trillion as of 31 December 2025, compared to K1.241 trillion in the previous year, showing continued expansion and increased financial strength.

Speaking during an investment forum in Blantyre, Managing Director Noel Mkulichi said the results demonstrate resilience and sustainability. He added that FDH Bank is also positioning itself for regional growth beyond Malawi.

In a major strategic move, Mkulichi disclosed that the bank completed the acquisition of Ecobank Mozambique in 2025, marking a key step in its regional expansion drive.

Beyond profits, the bank highlighted its wider contribution to the economy, including tax payments, job creation, and corporate social responsibility programmes. One notable initiative was K3.1 billion directed towards social projects such as food security support.

FDH Bank has also maintained its position as one of the early adopters of Islamic banking services in Malawi, further diversifying its financial products.

Shareholders benefited significantly in 2025, as the bank’s share price rose to K592.99, a dramatic rise from its initial public offering price of K10 in 2020. The bank also declared dividends totaling K57.07 billion, equivalent to K8.27 per share, compared to K32.642 billion (K4.73 per share) in 2024.

However, Mkulichi acknowledged that the operating environment remains challenging. He cited reduced government borrowing, lower interest rates, and persistent foreign exchange shortages as key pressures affecting the financial sector.

In response, he said FDH Bank is shifting focus toward diversification, particularly investing in export-driven industries and the mining sector to strengthen foreign currency inflows and support long-term stability.

FDH Financial Holdings Limited remains the majority shareholder with a 74.05 percent stake, while the general public holds 20.96 percent, and the Government of Malawi owns 4.75 percent.

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