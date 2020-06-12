Govt allocate K29bn to June 23  Malawi fresh elections: Donors shun support 

June 12, 2020 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Government has allocated K29 billion towards June 23  court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election.

Mwanamvekha: During the 2020-2021 National Budget presentation

Presenting the 2020/21 National Budget in Lilongwe on Friday, Minister of Finance Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha said government will foot the budget on its owing to non-committal from the donors.

“Madam Speaker, to show commitment to conduct the fresh presidential elections on 23rd June 2020, Government allocated K29.0 billion for these elections in the 2019/2020 fiscal year,” he said.

The minister noted that discussions with various donors on possible financing of the fresh election have all proved futile.

“Discussions with donors on the financing of the election have proved futile as most donors have expressed their inability to support this election,” said Mwanamvekha

Malawi is going to polls on June 23  after both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the May 21 2019 presidential election was marred by gross irregularities and further ordered a fresh election within 150 days of the February 3 ruling.

Za ulendo uno
Guest
Za ulendo uno

This is our tax payers money Mwanaveka and not your money. Don’t start boosting as if the money will come from your pocket. Ndiwe galu kwabasi bakha wachabechabe

2 hours ago
Mwinithako
Guest
Mwinithako

MCP/UTM in collaboration with Judiciary should source donor support for the re-elections.They cried foul after they were beaten left and right by DPP.Agaruwa apeze ndalama zotsalira kkkk

2 hours ago
Lameki
Guest
Lameki

Dpp-Udf ready for elections. Osaopa aliyense

2 hours ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

Mr Mwanamveka, funding elections is not commitment it is an obligations. We need government to run affairs. Whether you will win or lose its something else. So nothing to say thank you. Its Malawians funding elections to ensure we have a president recognised by majority of the people and the international community. Awawa sangapite kanju kunsonkhano, because none will recognise an acting president

2 hours ago
