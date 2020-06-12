Govt allocate K29bn to June 23  Malawi fresh elections: Donors shun support 

Government has allocated K29 billion towards June 23 court-sanctioned Fresh Presidential Election.

Presenting the 2020/21 National Budget in Lilongwe on Friday, Minister of Finance Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha said government will foot the budget on its owing to non-committal from the donors.

“Madam Speaker, to show commitment to conduct the fresh presidential elections on 23rd June 2020, Government allocated K29.0 billion for these elections in the 2019/2020 fiscal year,” he said.

The minister noted that discussions with various donors on possible financing of the fresh election have all proved futile.

“Discussions with donors on the financing of the election have proved futile as most donors have expressed their inability to support this election,” said Mwanamvekha

Malawi is going to polls on June 23 after both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that the May 21 2019 presidential election was marred by gross irregularities and further ordered a fresh election within 150 days of the February 3 ruling.

