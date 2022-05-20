Govt appoints new Financial Intelligence Authority director general

Government has appointed chief state advocate as the director general of Financial Intelligence Authority (FIU).
She is Jean Phillipo Priminta.

New Director General
Chairperson for Public Appointments Committee of Parliament, Joyce Chitsulo has confirmed that her committee has scheduled a confirmation hearing on Thursday next week  .
 Priminta  is currently the Chief State Advocate and Head of Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in the office of  Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

