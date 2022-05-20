Lilongwe woman wins K100 million in Premier Bet Aviator

Barely a week after a Lilongwe-based taxi businessman won K45 million through PremierBet Jackpot, lady luck has also smiled on a Salon operator, Mercy Phiri who has won K100 million in Aviator game.

The 22-yeard old could not believe that her two separate bets for K220 and K280 unlocked her betting fortune.

Phiri, a mother of one says she will invest the money by building houses and boost her Salon business but has vowed to continue playing the game with premier bet.

“I have been betting to win and use the money for some personal development. My desire has always been to see our family supporting our child’s education and this will surely happen.

“With my husband we have also agreed to buy a house and invest part of the cash into business. I am so happy to be the lucky winner,” she said.

Aviator is an online game on PremierBet website where a customer flies a plane while accumulating odds and uses a minimum of K10 and a maximum of K500, 000 to win up to K50 Million.

A customer has to cash out his winnings before the plane flies out.

Trevor Whitaker, PremierBet Commercial Manager said they were happy to have produced a big winner in the Aviator game.

“You never know you have won if you don’t try. Reach your dream.

As a customer, we are happy, this is unbelievable. We just encourage Malawians to play responsibly,” he said.

Winner Mercy Phiri the first Malawian to win 100 million on Aviator game

Rachel Mijiga Malawi Gaming Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO), attended the cheque handover ceremony to Phiri and commended PremierBet for adhering to the conditions set in their license requirement.

Phiri hails from T/A Makata villageheadman Namwalisiyo in Blantyre but stays in Lilongwe Area 23.

