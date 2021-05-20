Govt, Bushiri, MyBucks Bank collaborates to help men access business loans 

“We believe men need to lead by example.”

A real good man, they say, protects, respects, love and provide the necessities to his woman, children, family and sometimes friends.

That kind of a man, who is mostly, God-fearing is an asset not only to his family and friends but a treasure to the country, and this why one the country’s leading preacher joined hands with the government and a financial institution to shape many a man into this kind of a man – a man with strength and stability.

In a rare show of patriotism, charismatic and self-styled preacher, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, Malawi government and MyBucks Bank have agreed to unite and work together to help Malawian men do business with ease and comfort.

The gesture of goodwill took place in Lilongwe Saturday when Prophet Bushiri hosted an Iron Man Conference at Crossroads Hotel under the theme, “Man of Strength and Stability”.

Iron Man is the men’s guild of his church, Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church.

The speakers included the Minister of Gender and Community Development Patricia Kaliati and Mr Benard Mkandawire Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mybucks Bank.

The topics were “What Women Expect of Men: 10 Things Men have to focus on; Financial Aspects of a Man; Man of Stability and strength.”

In his presentation, Bushiri concentrated on the characteristics and key qualities of an Ironman of Strength and Stability.

On the other hand, firebrand politician, Kaliati—who was the only woman in the conference—challenged men to be responsible for their families and, also, to take a lead in fighting gender-based violence in the country.

Both Kaliati and Mybucks pledged support to the church desire to raise men of substance.

In her presentation Kaliati noted that some families are failing to progress because men are not open to their wives on a number of aspects include planning and budgeting.

Kaliati said men have responsibilities of ensuring that they are providing protection and care to their wives and members of their families. “We are aware that men are dominating in many aspects including power in politics, finances and society. “We believe men need to lead by example and should aim at transforming their families into better ones,” Kaliati said.

Mybucks revealed that they are already coming up with a loan product that will attract 10 percent interest in year.

The bank has since invited ECG men to utilize the product for financial empowerment.

A similar conference will be held in June and it will be open to all men in the country regardless of church denomination and background in life.