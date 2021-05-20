Sipe revealed as female headliner at Boudoir By Doll Mabel fashion show

Singer and former reality TV star Sipe has been revealed as the female headliner at the Boudoir By Doll Mabel fashion show on 28th May at BICC, Lilongwe.

Confirming the development, Boudoir By Doll Mabel founder and entrepreneur Mabel Khonje described Sipe as a perfect fit.

“We will be showcasing female designs. Its more like a female fashion show hence the need for a female performer.

“Sipe is a perfect fit for the event and quite fitting for what am trying to do,” Khonje said when asked about Sipe’s choice.

In her remarks, Sipe expressed her excitement to share the stage with Blaq Diamond and Dr Namadingo.

“I feel blessed to be part of this show, its one of its kind, something that we don’t always see in Malawi. And, performing on the same stage with Dr Namadingo and Blaq Diamond is very exciting,” she reiterated.

Sipe then thanked Khonje for the opportunity.

“I also wanna say Doll Mabel should keep it up and thanks for putting a fellow woman on. Its gonna be lit,” Sipe promised.

Sipherile Chitambo known as Sipe represented Malawi at Big Brother Africa in 2014.

She is a recording artist who took a break for years after her hit single “Chikondi ndi ndalama” featuring Piksy.

“People should expect a new matured sound from me and I just can’t wait for everyone to hear what I’ve been working on,” she said.

Sipe is now back with new music and she will be premiering 3 songs at the Boudoir By Doll Mabel fashion show.

Boudoir By Doll Mabel fashion show tickets are currently being sold at BICC, Acres, Puma Area 18 and Maula Filling Stations in Lilongwe and Chitawira Puma Filling Station in Blantyre.

The dress code is strictly black tie for gentlemen and evening red carpet gowns for ladies.

