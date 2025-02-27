Govt commends NGOs’ role in reviewing 2019-2024 policy framework

The Government of Malawi, through the Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, has commended local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) are playing in reviewing the 2019-2024 policy framework to enhance sustainability in the sector.

Speaking during a consultative meeting on Thursday in Lilongwe, Principal Secretary for the ministry, Dr. Nerther Semphere Mgala, said the revised policy aims to strengthen networking, accountability, and monitoring frameworks to ensure effective implementation.

“We are garnering information regarding the review of NGO policy so that as we are reviewing this policy their views must be included,” said Semphere Mgala.

Tilitonse Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Robert White, reaffirmed their commitment to supporting local NGOs despite the decline in international funding.

White underscored the importance of collaborative efforts and maximizing local resources in line with Malawi Agenda 2063.

On his part, local NGO Forum executive member, Maynard Nyirenda, pointed out that the review process seeks to address existing gaps and create a more conducive operating environment for local NGOs.

“There are gaps in terms of innovation, coordination, knowledge about the policy framework, sectors that government invest and we will ensure that the interventions are tackling the needs of sustainability,” said Nyirenda.

According to a 2023 report by the Non-Governmental Organization Authority (ANGORA), out of 941 Malawi’s registered NGOs, 736 are local representing 78%.

The policy review, supported by Tilitonse Foundation under the “Shifting the Power Programme,” aligns with Malawi’s long-term development agenda as it will run from 2025 up to 2030.

