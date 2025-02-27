NCHE University Selection Out: Unfortuenately Boys Outnumber Girls Again!

The National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has selected 14,175 students to pursue higher education in various universities and colleges across Malawi.

Minister of Higher Education, Jessie Kabwira, announced the results at a press briefing in Lilongwe.

Out of 24,582 applicants, 15,692 were boys — and 7,627 of them have been selected. Meanwhile, 8,890 girls applied, but only 5,202 have made it.

This means 48.6% of male applicants have been selected, while only 58.5% of female applicants secured places.

Although more girls succeeded percentage-wise, the widening gap in applications between boys and girls raises concerns about gender disparities in higher education.

Most of the selected students (12,819) will join six public universities, while 1,256 will attend Nalikule and Domasi Colleges.

The numbers tell a story — it’s not just about selection, but about how many girls are left behind before they even apply. 📊💪

