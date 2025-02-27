Malawians, Who Wants to Hurt Enock Chihana – And Why?

It is with great sorrow and deep concern that we ask: Who would want to harm Enock Chihana? And for what reason?

Today, in a shocking and brazen act of violence, the convoy of the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) was attacked in Lilongwe. According to the party’s National Spokesperson, Anne Maluwa, the attack was premeditated, carried out near Mchesi as AFORD President Enock Chihana and his officials were returning from a funeral in Area 22.

Eyewitnesses recount that armed individuals, wielding crude weapons, ambushed the convoy, damaging at least one vehicle and injuring several occupants. Thankfully, Chihana himself was unharmed, and his vehicle remained intact. But should we wait until tragedy strikes before we take action?

The party promptly reported the incident to Area 3 Police, expecting swift action against those who orchestrated this senseless attack. Yet, to their disbelief, they were told that their case was “too small” to warrant police attention. Too small? When innocent citizens are ambushed in broad daylight? When lives are endangered? When democracy itself is under attack?

As Malawians, we must ask ourselves: What has become of our nation when political violence is met with indifference? How many more leaders, activists, and citizens must suffer before justice prevails?

This is not just about Enock Chihana or AFORD—it is about every Malawian who believes in peace, democracy, and justice. If violence like this goes unpunished, who will be next?

Let us not wait for another tragedy. Let us demand answers. Who wants to hurt Enock Chihana—and why?

