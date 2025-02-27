Silver Goalkeeper Signs New Contract

Silver Strikers goalkeeper Charles Thom has signed a two-year contract extension with the Central Bankers.

The development comes barely a few days after the TNM Super League champions denied allegations that the former Malawi National Football Team sensational goalkeeper has signed for Zimbabwe’s top-flight league club Simba Bhora.

In a statement the club released on February 25, said Thom was happy and ready to continue serving the team despite having limited game-time.

He said: “I am so excited that I have been honoured to continue to serve Silver Strikers FC. This is a great club and this is my home. Adding two more years of my stay feels good

“I have arrived at this decision as I feel I still have something to offer the club. I want to make a difference as I try to help the team reach greater heights.”

On Thom’s position, a Silver Strikers official, who declined to be named, said the goalkeeper was an important member of the club despite that he has fallen down the pecking order after the arrival of George Chikooka from Karonga United.

“He is very good but it’s just that there’s stiff competition with George Chikooka,” said the official.

Thom joined Silver from Dwangwa FC after graduating from his boyhood club Warriors FC.

He displaced the then Silver first choice goalkeeper Brighton Munthali both at club and national team.

His splendid performance during the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon won him the heart of many fans especially after keeping a clear sheet against Senegal and kept Morocco at bay in their 2-1 comeback victory.

