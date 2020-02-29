Govt completes Bullets, Wanderers stadiam designs

Ministry of Sports, Youth and Culture has completed drawing designs for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers football clubs stadia.

President Peter Mutharika announced in January last year that government would construct two stadia for the giant teams.

Bullets picked land in Zingwangwa near Moneymen Growth Centre along Chikwawa Road while Wanderers opted for land near Kanjedza Forest in Limbe West opposite Blantyre Teacher Training College.

In April, the stakeholders including Malawi National Council of Sports, the line Ministry and Blantyre City Council, handed over the land earmarked for the projects, which will cost K1.7 billion for both stadia.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday last week when he presented the Mid-Year Budget Review Statement, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Joseph Mwanamvekha said procurement of contractors and the commencement of the projects are at an advanced stage.

Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture Francis Phiso in an interview said government has used its preferred choice of designs.

“We met officials of the two clubs and they made their input on the designs and told us areas of improvement. We have taken into account of what they advised us to do and now what is remaining is for us to advertise and identify the contractor,” said Phiso.

In an interview Bullets Chief Administration Officer Albert Chigoga said: “this is a good gesture by the government, a gift is a gift and to us, we only appreciate what government has done.

“We will not be looking at the tiny details but we are looking at this with a bigger picture which is that government is building us a stadium. We are praying for the commencement of the project which will make our supporters very happy.”

On his part, Wanderers General Secretary Victor Maunde said he has to consult the committee which was set up to pursue the project before commenting.

