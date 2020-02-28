Parliament punishes 2 indiscipline DPP legislators: Suleman, Mchacha

February 28, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

Malawi Parliament’s disciplinary committee has suspended Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East Constituency Sameer Suleman from Parliament for 90 days for manhandling the sergeant-at-arms, the custodian of discipline in Parliament.

Terror-man in Parliament: Suleman attacked sergeant-at-arms in full view of the entire House and was also seen taking off his jacket prior to his act

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has also suspended Deputy Minister of Transport Charles Mchacha for four weeks and MP Yusufu Nthenda for a week for the same reason.

MPs Francis Phiso—who is also Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture—has  also been reprimanded for misbehaviour.

Suleman and Phiso  physically attacked the sergeant-at-arms in full view of the entire House. Suleman was also seen taking off his jacket prior to his act.

Earlier in the week,  Thyolo West legislator Mchacha and  Machinga Central East  MP Daudi Chikwanje were suspended by Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara for two days for gross indiscipline.

Mchacha and Chikwanje were given the marching orders out of the House amid heated debate on the Constitutional Court ordered electoral reforms bills ahead of the July presidential election.

Mchacha found himself on the other side of the rules in the 193-strong House when he tried to block Chikwanje from going out after Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara told him to do so.

The House was thrown into turmoil after the two DPP legislators were forced out of the House, prompting an early adjournment in the morning.

Another parliamentary disciplinary committee found Phiso guilty in the last cohort of parliament for stealing a newspaper from a Malawi Congress Party MP Vitus Dzoole Mwale.

Y R U sodiputs
Y R U sodiputs

I like violence. To resolve issues. It works. 100% of the time.

TAD
TAD

Suleman Sameer is a brute and not fit to be MP

Chabwino
Chabwino

Kodi ma punishment amenewa akupangidwa from which specific period ?coz I can see kuti parliament just rose toady,

Madalo
Madalo

LOOKING AT SULEMANI’ S UGLY FACE, ONE WOULD AUTOMATICALLY CONCLUDE THAT HE HAS NO EDUCATION IN HIS ASS.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT HIS BEHAVIOUR, ASK HIS WIFE . I REST MY CASE !

SIIZO!!!
SIIZO!!!

Tadziwa lero. Terrorist uja wapezeka. Inu alembi musane kuti terror man; ingonenani zoona kuti terrorist. You were calling human rights activists as terrorist. Now we know the real ones. Just look below one of the pictures above.

