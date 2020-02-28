Parliament punishes 2 indiscipline DPP legislators: Suleman, Mchacha

Malawi Parliament’s disciplinary committee has suspended Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East Constituency Sameer Suleman from Parliament for 90 days for manhandling the sergeant-at-arms, the custodian of discipline in Parliament.

The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has also suspended Deputy Minister of Transport Charles Mchacha for four weeks and MP Yusufu Nthenda for a week for the same reason.

MPs Francis Phiso—who is also Minister of Sports, Youth and Culture—has also been reprimanded for misbehaviour.

Suleman and Phiso physically attacked the sergeant-at-arms in full view of the entire House. Suleman was also seen taking off his jacket prior to his act.

Earlier in the week, Thyolo West legislator Mchacha and Machinga Central East MP Daudi Chikwanje were suspended by Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara for two days for gross indiscipline.

Mchacha and Chikwanje were given the marching orders out of the House amid heated debate on the Constitutional Court ordered electoral reforms bills ahead of the July presidential election.

Mchacha found himself on the other side of the rules in the 193-strong House when he tried to block Chikwanje from going out after Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara told him to do so.

The House was thrown into turmoil after the two DPP legislators were forced out of the House, prompting an early adjournment in the morning.

Another parliamentary disciplinary committee found Phiso guilty in the last cohort of parliament for stealing a newspaper from a Malawi Congress Party MP Vitus Dzoole Mwale.

