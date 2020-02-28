Ex-mayor Bikoko corruption case flops again

A high profile case in which former Lilongwe city mayor Desmond Bikoko failed to take place on Thursday because the presiding magistrate is out on leave.

The case was also adjourned on January 28, 2020 because the state prosecutor was not available.

Prosecuting Lawyers and defense lawyers were told on Thursday that magistrate Florence Msekandiana has proceeded on leave and the court is yet to assign another magistrate if necessary.

On Thursday, the state was supposed to start the parading of witnesses against Bikoko, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The former powerful mayor for the capital city is answering charges of abuse of office after he allegedly sold three Lilongwe city council plots without following proper procedures.

