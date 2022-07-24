Govt describes 2022 Africa Internet Governance Forum a success

Government has described the 2022 Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF) as a success in bringing out tangible and practical solutions to the challenges affecting the people.

The Minister of Information and Digitisation, Gospel Kazako, said it is encouraging for nations to come together to plan for the success of the continent.

“It is the expectation of most of us that such gatherings should produce results for the betterment of our countries,” he said.

Kazako said gatherings like the just ended one should be differentiated from other forums of leisure, retreats and talk shows.

According to Kazako, the global and regional economic outlook circumstances the nations are currently operating in have necessitated the dire need to ensure value for money.

Kazako therefore called upon African nations to start implementing the recommendations from the forum.

Information, Communications and Technology Association of Malawi (ICTAM) President Bram Fudzulani said the forum was a huge win for African nations in digital inclusiveness.

“We will move forward together because more positives have been drawn for us to develop as Africa,” Fudzulani said.

Some of the topics discussed include innovation and digital skills, youth involvement, cyber security, innovation and entrepreneurship, building capacity towards sustainability of community networks, among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!