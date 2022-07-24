APM-Nankhumwa relationship irreparable, DPP followers conclude

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) followers in Mzimba and Lilongwe have admitted that their wish to have their party leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and embattled Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, reunite is merely a daylight dream.

The DPP diehards, speaking in random interviews on Friday and Saturday, expressed disappointment that both Mutharika and Nankhumwa do not seem to care about the welfare of Malawians who expected the party to provide constructive advice to the Tonse Alliance government in Parliament.

Politics of mudslinging and smear have characterized life and activities in the erstwhile governing party following the drawing of daggers between the two once-upon-a-time political bedfellows, with Nankhumwa – who is also the party’s vice president for South – refusing to take instructions from his boss.

Such is the depth of enmity in the once mighty DPP. The party is currently surviving on court injunctions, and there are fears among supporters that this chaos will persist beyond the 2025 general elections.

Speaking on behalf of DPP supporters in Kapopo Area in Mzimba, Justice Zimba said the endless power struggle and court battles between the Mutharika and Nankhumwa factions do not inspire Malawians to continue trusting the party leadership.

“We are not even sure if the party will contest in the next elections with these divisions. Won’t we have a scenario where both camps will field their own candidates in wards and constituencies?” asked Zimba who comes from Kamundenga Village in Traditional Authority M’mbelwa.

A DPP diehard residing at Jenda Trading Centre, Connex Chizewe Kwenda said the wrangles in their party is a wake-up call for them to switch their support to other parties.

“We can’t have a party where infighting is the order of the day. We certainly cannot afford to have leadership who are always battling over internal positions,” said Kwenda.

The disappointment has not spared DPP supporters resident in Lilongwe. Maria Phiri of Area 50 said she no longer trusts both Mutharika and Nankhumwa.

Phiri argued that the hunger for power between Mutharika and Nankhumwa is a threat to national development; hence, the need for Malawians to shun such politicians.

Meanwhile, the Mutharika and Nankhumwa camps have announced that they will hold mega rallies at Nyambadwe School Ground in Blantyre this month end.

DPP Southern Region Governor Charles Mchacha protested Nankhumwa’s intention to hold his rally without seeking clearance from the party leader.

In his letter to Nankhumwa, Mchacha said the Leader of Opposition in Parliament will only be allowed to conduct the stated rally at Nyambadwe School Group upon getting consent from party President Peter Mutharika.

“Your intention to hold a mass rally on July 31 2022 at Nyambadwe School Ground is noted. You are however advised to seek approval from the President of the party, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika before you proceed with your plans as party protocol and etiquette demands. You will be allowed to hold the Mass Rally and Meet Southern Region Executive Committee only when you get such approval,” reads part of the letter.

But Nankhumwa has refused to “bootlick Mutharika” and has declared that his planned mega rally will go ahead.

In a defiant response to Mchacha, Nankhumwa said he will proceed with the rally as earlier planned.

In a letter Nankhumwa indicated soon he will be having a meeting with some party officials from the region to plan for the rally.

It reads: “I write to inform you that I have decided in my capacity as Vice President South to address a Mass Rally at Nyambadwe School Ground on July 31, 2022. By virtue of this letter I will soon be calling for a meeting of the Regional Executive Meeting to start preparations for the Rally.”

Apparently, Mchacha does not have enough influence in the party despite being entrusted with the responsibility to govern the Southern Region where Nankhumwa seems too powerful to be silenced by people like Mchacha.

Nankhumwa continues to gain ground both in and outside parliament as the Mutharika faction continues to falter.

