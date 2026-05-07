Govt Focuses on Strengthening Family-Based Care Systems, Scaling Up Reintegration Nationwide

The Government of Malawi says it will intensify efforts to strengthen family-based care systems, scale up child reintegration programmes nationwide, expand foster care and adoption services, and improve regulation of child care institutions through the Child Protection Management Information System.

Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare, Martha Mzomera Ngwira, made the remarks on Wednesday during the ongoing Regional Conference on Family-Based Care and Placement being held in Livingstone.

Mzomera Ngwira said Malawi remains committed to building a child protection system where no child grows up unnecessarily outside a family environment.

“Our commitment is clear. We want to build a system where every child is given the opportunity to thrive in a safe, loving and nurturing home environment,” she said.

The Deputy Minister explained that Malawi’s child care reform agenda is guided by a strong legal and policy framework aligned with international standards, which emphasises that institutional care should only be used as a last resort.

She revealed that government is currently reviewing the Child Care, Protection and Justice Act, while reforms to the Adoption of Children Act are also underway to ensure that the country’s laws remain responsive and relevant to emerging child protection needs.

Mzomera Ngwira further noted that a National Reintegration Study conducted in 2014 established that many children are separated from their families due to poverty, violence, neglect and lack of adequate family support systems.

She said in response to those findings, government has introduced various programmes aimed at supporting vulnerable households and strengthening family units.

However, she acknowledged that several challenges continue to affect the country’s child welfare system, including weak gatekeeping mechanisms, persistent poverty, limited family strengthening systems and inadequate capacity within the social services workforce.

Guest of honour at the conference was Rodney Sikumba, Zambia’s Minister of Tourism.

Sikumba said it remains worrying that many children across the region continue to grow up outside family settings due to poverty, violence, insecurity and other social challenges.

He urged ministers, senior government officials and non-governmental organisations attending the conference to develop practical solutions that will ensure children grow up in homes where they receive love, care and protection.

The regional conference, running from May 6 to 8, is being held under the theme: “Empowering Governments to Reform Child Welfare.”

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