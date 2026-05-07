Vitumbiko Mumba Donates 20 Computers to Echilumbeni CDSS, Pushes for Digital Revolution in Rural Schools

Member of Parliament for Mzimba Central Constituency, Vitumbiko Mumba, has emphasized that equipping young people with digital skills is no longer optional, but an essential gateway to the future in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Mumba made the remarks following his donation of 20 desktop computers to Echilumbeni Community Day Secondary School on Wednesday, describing the initiative as part of a broader vision to expand access to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and promote digital literacy across his constituency.

The legislator said the modern world is rapidly shifting towards a digital economy, making it critical for learners in rural and community day secondary schools to have access to technology at an early stage of their education.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mumba revealed that he plans to establish fully equipped ICT laboratories in every Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Mzimba Central by the year 2030. He said the goal is to ensure that no learner is left behind as the world increasingly embraces digital transformation in education, business, communication, and employment.

According to Mumba, denying young people exposure to computers and digital tools until they reach college level places them at a disadvantage in today’s competitive global environment. He noted that unlike in previous generations where computer literacy was considered an added advantage, digital skills have now become a basic necessity for academic advancement, innovation, and career development.

He further stressed that empowering students with ICT knowledge will not only improve learning outcomes but also open opportunities for entrepreneurship, online learning, research, and participation in the global digital economy.

Meanwhile, Headteacher for Echilumbeni CDSS, Jimmy Nyirenda, has commended the lawmaker for the donation, describing it as a timely intervention that will significantly improve the learning environment at the school.

Nyirenda said the computers will give students access to online educational resources, digital libraries, and research materials that were previously difficult to obtain. He added that teachers will also benefit from the equipment by accessing updated teaching materials and modern educational content that can enhance the quality of instruction.

He expressed hope that the development would inspire learners to develop interest and confidence in technology-related fields, while preparing them for opportunities in higher education and the modern job market.

The donation has since generated excitement among students, teachers, and members of the surrounding community, many of whom view the initiative as a major step towards bridging the digital divide in rural schools.

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