“Malawi Must Rise”: Atupele Muluzi Calls for National Televised Dialogue on Corruption, Politics and Malawi’s Future

Former cabinet minister and politician Atupele Muluzi has sparked fresh national debate after calling for a bold televised public conversation on Malawi’s political direction, corruption, governance failures and economic future.

In a strongly worded statement shared on social media, Muluzi said Malawians must stop fearing honest conversations about the country’s past, present and future, arguing that open debate is essential for national progress and democratic growth.

The remarks come at a time of mounting public frustration over economic hardship, rising cost of living, corruption allegations and increasing political polarization across the country.

Muluzi thanked Malawians who have been engaging with his posts in recent weeks and months, describing the discussions — including disagreements and criticism — as healthy for democracy.

“Debate is healthy in any democracy and it is through engagement that nations grow stronger,” he said.

Over the past few days, Muluzi revealed that he has been engaging several like-minded Malawians, including Alexious Kamangila, on the possibility of organizing a nationally televised public forum bringing together Malawians from different political, tribal, regional and religious backgrounds.

According to Muluzi, the proposed platform would create space for an honest national reflection on some of the country’s most pressing and controversial issues, including politics, corruption, governance, economic management, national unity, past mistakes and the future direction of Malawi.

He warned that many false narratives and distortions are increasingly dominating public discourse, particularly among younger generations who did not witness key moments in Malawi’s political history firsthand.

Muluzi argued that young people deserve access to truthful perspectives and factual national conversations so they can make informed decisions about the country’s future.

The proposal is already generating significant discussion online, with supporters describing it as a timely intervention in a country many believe is becoming dangerously divided by politics, propaganda and mistrust.

Critics and analysts have long argued that Malawi lacks genuine spaces for difficult but necessary national conversations, with public debate often reduced to partisan attacks and political survival battles instead of meaningful engagement on policy and accountability.

In his statement, Muluzi insisted that the objective of the proposed dialogue would not be to deepen divisions, but to unite Malawians through truth, mutual understanding and open engagement.

“We may disagree on many things, but we all love Malawi and want to see our nation succeed,” he said.

Muluzi further disclosed that he is willing to support the organization of the event and has invited suggestions from the public regarding the format, themes, participants and structure of the dialogue, which could potentially take place in June or July this year.

The statement ends with a rallying call that is now rapidly circulating online: “Malawi must rise above division, propaganda and fear. We must build a culture of honest national dialogue.”

As reactions continue pouring in, the proposal has reignited a broader national question over whether Malawi’s political class — and the nation itself — is prepared for a brutally honest conversation about the country’s failures, missed opportunities and future path.

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