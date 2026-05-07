Malawi Set to Launch Technology Needs Assessment to Drive Malawi 2063, Target Innovation-Led Growth

Malawi is set to take a major step toward innovation-driven development on 13 May 2026 when the Government, in partnership with the United Nations Technology Bank for the Least Developed Countries (UNTB), officially launches the Technology Needs Assessment (TNA).

The launch marks a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to achieve the Malawi 2063 Vision of creating “an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation” through the strategic use of science, technology, and innovation (STI) to address pressing development challenges.

The event is expected to bring together high-level representatives from government, development partners, the private sector, academia, and civil society. It will provide a platform for presenting nationally validated technology priorities and fostering dialogue on implementation strategies.

The TNA is a strategic and evidence-based process aimed at identifying priority technologies and providing Malawi with a clear roadmap for addressing development challenges through targeted technological solutions.

“Through the TNA, Malawi aims to accelerate structural transformation, reduce poverty, and promote sustainable development by leveraging innovation and strengthening national capacities in science, technology, and innovation,” reads part of a government statement shared with Nyasa Times.

According to the tentative programme seen by Nyasa Times, the process seeks to move the country from policy formulation to tangible results by clearly identifying and prioritising technologies, strengthening institutional and human capacities, and building effective multi-stakeholder partnerships.

Implemented by the UN Technology Bank, the TNA serves as a policy tool that helps Least Developed Countries define technology-driven solutions aligned with national development goals.

In Malawi’s case, the assessment will identify key development challenges, determine priority sectors and subsectors for technological intervention, and assess the country’s STI ecosystem and capacity to adopt and utilise technologies.

The process will also identify priority technologies and capabilities, recommend context-specific technological solutions, and provide actionable recommendations aimed at strengthening technological development in the country.

The assessment has been developed through extensive consultations with stakeholders drawn from government, development partners, academia, civil society, and the private sector.

“The process is evidence-based, demand-driven, and aligned with national priorities,” UNTB said. “Partnerships across sectors are essential to move from analysis to implementation.”

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