Govt hails Marist Brothers in Malawi for championing e-libraries in under-resourced schools

The Malawi Government has hailed Marist Brothers in Malawi for initiating various programmes and initiatives aimed at improving the quality of education in the country.

Among others, the Catholic religious body has introduced e-learning and e-library services in seven under-resourced Community Day Secondary Schools (CDSS) across the country.

Speaking at the launch of e-learning and e-libraries at Msalura CDSS in Salima, District Commissioner (DC) for Salima District Council, Grace Chirwa-Kanyimbiri, said the introduction of e-learning and e-libraries will enable schools to increase enrolment and also improve delivery of materials to the learners.

Chirwa-Kanyimbiri stated that this will, in turn, help the Malawi Government to attain its goal of providing quality education in line with the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“The coming in of e-learning and e-library is a great plus for the learners as well as schools to increase enrolment as well as improve on pass rates for their learners. It is just my hope that this initiative by Marist Brothers in Malawi will be replicated in all the schools to ensure that all the learners benefit,” she said.

In his remarks, National Provincial Councillor for the Marist Brothers in Malawi, Brother Francis Jumbe, said they expect improvements in students’ performance in terminal and national examinations.

Jumbe appealed to the students to take good care of the equipment so that they last long and benefit future learners.

“As Marist Brothers in Malawi, we are committed to initiating programmes that can complement government efforts in improving the quality of education in Malawi,” he said.

