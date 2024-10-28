Govt hires three unnamed foreign lawyers in K7 trillion lawsuit against Total Energies

In a bold move to recover an estimated $4 billion (approximately K7 trillion) from French energy giant TotalEnergies, the Malawi government has enlisted the expertise of three foreign lawyers to strengthen its legal case. The lawsuit stems from a 2001 fuel supply contract, with allegations that TotalEnergies breached its payment obligations by ceasing remittances in 2006.

The decision to pursue legal action follows a demand letter issued by Attorney General Chakaka Nyirenda, which reportedly went unanswered by the French firm. Ministry of Justice spokesperson Frank Namangale confirmed the hiring of the foreign legal experts but withheld their identities and the law firms they represent, citing ongoing preparations for the case.

Namangale emphasized the need for international law specialists to bolster Malawi’s position in the lawsuit, stating, “Preparations for the case are well underway and have reached an advanced stage.” He noted that the lawyers are scheduled to arrive in Malawi on November 18, 2024, for a fact-finding mission aimed at gathering crucial documentation and insights relevant to the case.

While concerns have been raised about the procurement process for hiring these lawyers, Namangale dismissed such inquiries as “immaterial” at this stage. He reiterated the importance of the case to the government, asserting that the lawyers’ expertise is vital for a successful outcome.

The controversy originates from a 2001 agreement in which the Malawi government contracted Prima Fuels Limited to meet the nation’s fuel needs. Prima Fuels subsequently subcontracted TotalEnergies to supply fuel and related products. According to the contract, TotalEnergies was granted access to government-owned storage facilities and received duty remissions on capital equipment.

A significant stipulation in the contract required TotalEnergies to provide a rebate to the Malawian government on fuels in arrears, equal to 50 percent of the retail margin for every litre of fuel drawn from filling stations in a month. Additionally, TotalEnergies was to pay 50 percent of the gross margin on every litre of fuel imported into Malawi.

The government’s assertion that TotalEnergies abruptly halted payments in 2006 has prompted serious legal repercussions, as it seeks to reclaim what it believes to be substantial financial losses. An internal government communication highlighted the anticipated activities of the foreign lawyers upon their arrival, including sourcing documentation from various regulatory and financial institutions, such as the Malawi Regulatory Authority and Malawi Revenue Authority.

Moreover, discussions with former Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe are planned to gain further insights into the case’s complexities.

As the case progresses, the involvement of foreign legal experts signifies a strategic effort by the Malawi government to enhance its legal standing against a major multinational corporation. The outcome of this lawsuit could have far-reaching implications for Malawi’s economy and its relationships with international partners in the energy sector.

The government remains optimistic that the expertise of the hired lawyers will yield a favorable resolution, thereby ensuring accountability and transparency in its dealings with TotalEnergies. As the legal proceedings unfold, all eyes will be on how this high-stakes battle plays out in the courts.

