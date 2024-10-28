Chilima left UTM with K4 Billion debt: UTM ponders auctioning party to DPP to help settle debts

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) is facing a significant financial crisis in the wake of the late Saulos Chilima’s leadership, with party officials contending with a staggering K4 billion debt incurred during his tenure. This debt, reportedly contracted by trusted senior lieutenants of Chilima, has become a focal point of contention within the party as factions debate whether to adopt the liabilities officially.

Sources within the party indicate that these debts were accrued without the formal sanction of the National Executive Committee (NEC), raising concerns about transparency and accountability. “What was all that money used for? There are no records showing it benefited the party,” one NEC member expressed frustration, highlighting the dilemma UTM now faces.

Calls for an Alliance with DPP

As discussions unfold, a faction within UTM is advocating for the party to consider an alliance with the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in a bid to settle the overwhelming debt. Reports suggest that negotiations are in advanced stages, with the DPP showing a willingness to absorb the K4 billion liabilities in exchange for electoral support.

“They want to pawn the loan to a major party seeking our electoral support through an alliance,” said one official, underscoring the desperate measures some party members are willing to explore. The prospect of auctioning off the party’s affiliation to DPP is being considered as a pragmatic solution to alleviate the financial burden.

Resistance to Debt Assumption

However, this strategy has not been without its detractors. Many within UTM, particularly those aligned with the current leadership of Michael Usi, are vehemently opposed to adopting the debt. They argue that taking on these liabilities would unfairly burden the party and its members, especially when the funds are perceived to have been mismanaged.

“There are people pushing for this debt to be on UTM’s balance sheet for their selfish reasons,” said a member of the Central Committee (CC), reflecting the deep-seated divisions within the party. This internal conflict poses significant risks as the party prepares for its convention on November 17 in Mzuzu.

The DPP’s Hesitation

Complicating matters, a senior DPP official close to former President Peter Mutharika has expressed reservations about absorbing UTM’s debt. “Why should we shoulder a burden that didn’t benefit us? It doesn’t make sense,” the official stated, highlighting the political and financial implications of such a decision.

With both parties embroiled in negotiations, the pressure is mounting for UTM to reach a resolution. The party must weigh the potential benefits of an alliance against the ethical implications of passing on a debt that many believe should not be theirs to bear.

The Future of UTM

As UTM navigates this turbulent landscape, the potential auctioning of the party’s future to the DPP raises serious questions about its identity and long-term viability. Political analyst Victor Chipofya Junior emphasized the importance of establishing alliances based on shared values rather than financial necessity. “It would be immoral to sell the party’s followers because of debt,” he warned, urging UTM to prioritize its principles over short-term solutions.

With a critical convention approaching and leadership aspirations from various candidates, the decisions made regarding this K4 billion debt could shape the trajectory of UTM for years to come. As the party grapples with its legacy under Chilima, the path forward remains fraught with challenges and uncertainties, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for UTM and its supporters.

