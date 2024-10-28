Nyika Institute Calls for Comprehensive Approach in Military Plane Accident Inquiry

In the wake of the tragic military plane accident on June 10, 2024, which resulted in the loss of the State Vice President, his entourage, and three crew members, the Nyika Institute has voiced critical recommendations for the newly established Commission of Inquiry. The Institute emphasizes the importance of a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and prevent future incidents.

The government of Malawi recently formed a 21-member Commission to examine the circumstances surrounding the crash, a move the Nyika Institute commends. However, they stress that the composition and operational framework of the Commission are crucial for its effectiveness.

In their press statement signed by its president Moses Mkandawire, the Nyika Institute outlined several key recommendations for the Commission’s composition. They advocate for the inclusion of a distinguished retired judge as chairperson, possessing expertise in aviation law and inquiry processes. This, they believe, would lend credibility and authority to the investigation.

The Institute also calls for the appointment of at least two aviation safety specialists with experience in both military and civilian aviation. Such experts would be instrumental in interpreting technical data and cockpit management practices essential for understanding the accident’s dynamics.

Additionally, the Nyika Institute urges the inclusion of multiple engineers specializing in aircraft design and maintenance to provide a comprehensive view of potential mechanical failures. The presence of meteorology experts is also recommended to assess weather conditions that may have contributed to the incident.

Recognizing the profound impact of the tragedy on the community, the Nyika Institute insists that community representatives, including religious and traditional leaders, be part of the inquiry process. This inclusion would ensure that the voices of those affected are heard and respected.

Furthermore, the Institute highlights the necessity of allowing families of the deceased to appoint representatives to participate in the inquiry. This step aligns with international practices and helps to foster trust in the investigation process.

The Nyika Institute emphasizes the need for the Commission to approach its mandate with integrity and transparency. They anticipate a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident, including mechanical failures, human factors, and environmental conditions.

The Institute calls for public hearings to promote transparency and community engagement, suggesting live streaming of proceedings to ensure public access. They expect the Commission to deliver a comprehensive report with actionable recommendations to improve safety protocols within Malawi’s aviation sector.

In addition to the Commission’s work, the Nyika Institute urges the Parliamentary Committees on Defense and Security and Transport to take an active role in oversight. They recommend that the findings of the inquiry be presented to these committees and ultimately adopted by the House, emphasizing the importance of legislative support in implementing safety improvements.

The Nyika Institute also advocates for memorializing the crash site, suggesting that it be designated as a special place for the families of the victims and the nation as a whole. This gesture would honor the lives lost and serve as a reminder of the need for enhanced safety measures in aviation.

As the Commission of Inquiry begins its important work, the recommendations from the Nyika Institute reflect a comprehensive approach to ensuring accountability and learning from this tragic incident.

With the right composition and transparent processes, there is hope that the inquiry will not only bring closure to the affected families but also contribute to the enhancement of aviation safety standards in Malawi.

The public, eager for answers and reforms, will be closely watching the Commission’s progress in the coming weeks and months.

