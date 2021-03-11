Govt kicks out Dakamau from Ministry of Education
Government has unceremoniously kicked out Ministry of Education principal secretary for administration Kiswell Dakamau just days after he led a government team to successful negotiations with Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) which led to teachers returning to classes on Tuesday.
Dakamau has confirmed that he is no longer in the ministry.
He described his removal as an internal public service management issue between employer and employee.
However, some commentators say his removal from the ministry of Education is part of a shake up in government as President Lazarus Chakwera’s clear the rubble agenda.
This week, most directors in the ministry have been removed, most of them demoted.
Government has shaken up heads at the ministry of Education, demoting most of directors.
Samson Macjessie Mbewe who was director of Higher Education, has returned to Chancellor College; Hillary Namainja is now Director of Administration in the Ministry of Environment.
Rhodwell Mzonde who was director of Education Planning has been redeployed to the Ministry of Agriculture.
Gossam Mafuta, who was director of Basic Education, is heading to Domasi College of Education and Ruth Samati-Kambali, Director of Secondary Education, is going to Nalikule College of Education as lecturer.
Recently, the government redeployed Nairet Molande, who was Deputy Director at the ministry to Malawi Institute of Education. Nairet is wife to former director of Communications at State House.
There have been calls in social media platforms and other quarters for Chakwera to hire government technocrats who are loyal to Tonse alliance to avoid sabotage of government business.
Kkkkkkkk nyekhwelization iyo! Kodi siuja mumadzuzula anzanu kuti amayika mmipando those who were loyal to dpp what about inu lero mwatani? Ife takhala tikunena kuti its normal that even ine when i come president of the country will do the same because those who are loyal to my party will surely do what my administration wants. So tisadzamvenso mukulongolola once dpp is back into power and it put in high positions the loyalists to the party. Sitaziwona ku Admarc uku mwanchotsa Jumbe Felix who laid very good foundation to revamp the admarc activities lero mwatani siuyu mwayika Kusamba Dzonzi mchewa… Read more »
This guy knows he is no angel hence his reply. He probably expected this.
Clearing the rabble
Good move Chakwera do more of shake UPS in other ministry to sanitise the ministries
Dakamau? What did he eat?
Dakamau is a failure wherever he goes. I said it already. He is not a good negotiator but a dictator. He was threatening TUM members as he was doing with local chiefs .Take him bank to Local Government headquarters
Anyamata a tippex. Adakangopita ku Guantanamo basi. He is such a useless and corrupt boy. You go to school and act as a useless boy. Zamanyazi. Nana waphenjeka
issue between emlploer and employee” ndekuti cani? za ncito zimakhalaso za ku banja? ndipomwe umayambila kudabwa
Awa adyelera. Enanso anenepe makosi. We have a population of 17 million. Ma udindo si amuyaya. Whether it will be filled by chewas or tumbukazi or ngonis Ipalibe bvuto.
Dakamau was very powerful during dpp!!he was moved from director of local govt services to principal secretary!then he was promoted to p2B principal secretary administration a very power ful post same grade with deputy chief secretary!!hes a hard core cadet but plays it smart!!when dpp wins in 2025 that’s the in waiting chief secretary!!koma paja simukuva
Palibe chiona ine chomwe dpp ingawinire in 2025. Ayamba kale kukhadzulanawa