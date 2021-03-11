Govt kicks out Dakamau from Ministry of Education

Government has unceremoniously kicked out Ministry of Education principal secretary for administration Kiswell Dakamau just days after he led a government team to successful negotiations with Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) which led to teachers returning to classes on Tuesday.

Dakamau has confirmed that he is no longer in the ministry.

He described his removal as an internal public service management issue between employer and employee.

However, some commentators say his removal from the ministry of Education is part of a shake up in government as President Lazarus Chakwera’s clear the rubble agenda.

This week, most directors in the ministry have been removed, most of them demoted.

Government has shaken up heads at the ministry of Education, demoting most of directors.

Samson Macjessie Mbewe who was director of Higher Education, has returned to Chancellor College; Hillary Namainja is now Director of Administration in the Ministry of Environment.

Rhodwell Mzonde who was director of Education Planning has been redeployed to the Ministry of Agriculture.

Gossam Mafuta, who was director of Basic Education, is heading to Domasi College of Education and Ruth Samati-Kambali, Director of Secondary Education, is going to Nalikule College of Education as lecturer.

Recently, the government redeployed Nairet Molande, who was Deputy Director at the ministry to Malawi Institute of Education. Nairet is wife to former director of Communications at State House.

There have been calls in social media platforms and other quarters for Chakwera to hire government technocrats who are loyal to Tonse alliance to avoid sabotage of government business.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!