Govt launches Disability Month with call to action by stakeholders

Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare, Jean Sendeza, on Friday presided over the launch of the 2023 Disability Awareness Month at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

In her speech, Sendeza said people with disability continue to face discrimination among the society hence calling all stakeholders to unite and act towards giving the much needed support on people living with various disabilities.

“As we all know, the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a global vision that countries agreed in 2015 to live in peace and prosper together as one planet. But we can only achieve this vision of better future if everyone including persons with disabilities takes their full participatory role, in this case disability inclusion becomes an essential condition for upholding human rights peace, security and above all Sustainable Development,” said minister.

She explained that despite strong global commitment, persons with disabilities continue facing negative attitudes like stigma, discrimination and lack of accessibility to good infrastructures including the physical environment but it is the shared duty as during this month to tackle prejudices and implement strategies and approaches that will promote respect and participation of persons with disabilities.

On the other hand the minister has emphasized that the bill for the persons with disabilities will be tabled in the fourth coming session of parliament in November and that in few days there will be a cabinet meeting which among other agendas is the issue to do with the bill of persons with disabilities.

On his part Charles Banda board member at FEDOMA, as a disability movement they are applauding government efforts as they see fostering in the inclusion of person with disabilities sighting the recent appointment of the 8th cohort of commissioners of Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

“As we acknowledge diversity of representation in particular, there is a representation of persons with disabilities. This is a true reflection that persons with disabilities have the capacity to hold strategic positions in the public institution like any other individual,” he said.

He also said the federation is appealing to government and other non-state actors to act with vigour to improve quality of life of persons with disabilities and they must work to break down barriers that prevent persons with disabilities in achieving their full potential.

The theme for this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD), which falls every 3rd December is “United in action to rescue and achieve SDGs for, with and by, persons with disabilities” and the activities marking the climax of events will be held on 8th December, 2023 in Mulanje District.

