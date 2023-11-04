Mziha asked to walk the talk on climate change mitigation

Executive Director FOR Mzimba Youth Organization, Moses Nkhana, has faulted Mzimba Heritage Association (Mziha) for not aligning practical activities in line with this year’s Umthetho celebration, which highlighted the need to integrate culture and environment to mitigate climate change.

Nkhana, who was speaking in an interview on Wednesday, said for many years, Umtheto cultural festivals highlighted several themes to protect the environment and mitigate climate change, but nothing has materialized.

“Umtheto has been there for many years with various themes in place but we have never seen any activity in line with it. For instance, last years’ theme was on ‘youth and migration’ but we have not seen anything in line to that. They have to come out and explain to us what it is that they will do.

“Is it a sensitization campaign in the context of culture and environment or agri-business, millet farming and millet agroforestry farming? They have to put new strategies clearly on this,” he said.

Nkhana asked MZIHA’s new leadership to walk the talk and be more creative by taking its activities seriously in context of the specific theme so that people should see the fruits of Umtheto.

He said his organization has more than 300 youth clubs who will be taught on how to do agribusiness in the context of youth culture and environment, which is an extract of the theme of Umtheto.

Commenting on the matter, Secretary General for MZIHA, Kingsley Jere, admitted that the association has achieved nothing since it was established.

However, Jere assured that they will do it differently this year as they have put some of the activities to beef up the theme.

“Let me mention it here that Mzimba Heritage Association, for the first time, will be signing the memorandum of understanding with the United Purpose organization so that we should work together in line with this year’s theme,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!