Businessman Muhamed Shabir Salim Jussab faces arrest for assaulting his employee

A warrant of arrest has been issued by Blantyre Magistrate Court against Muhamed Shabir Salim Jussab for grievous assault of his employee, Stainford Kalisilira at RR Trading in Limbe in June this year.

The affidavit filed in court by Kalisilira, dated October 4, 2023, indicates that he was working as a driver for RR Trading owned by the accused, Shabir Salim Jussab but on June 16, 2023 he got fired.

Shabir Salim Jussab asked Kalisilira to hand over the vehicle keys and ordered him to leave the business premises but Kalisilira proceeded to the accounts department to enquire how he would be paid his terminal benefits.

Shabir Salim Jussab found him there and started assaulting him and was rescued by wellwishers. Kalisilira then went to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where an X-ray result showed that he sustained a fracture on the left clavicle (collarbone).

When he reported to Limbe Police, it was discovered that the suspect had left the country.

The warrant of arrest, dated October 4, 2023 — directing Malawi Police Service in Blantyre to produce Shabir Salim Jussab before the court “without fail”, states that the offence Salim Jussab is facing is unlawful wounding, contrary to Section 241 of the Penal Code.

This is not the first time for Shabir Salim Jussab to be wanted by the law as there are two other offences he is to answer as it is reported he is also on Interpol red alert for cyber harassment.

He is also allegedly wanted in Malawi for obtaining a BMW car worth K26 million, to which a warrant of arrest, dated September 18, 2023, is also hanging on his head.

He is accused of falsely obtaining the said car which was brought to his garage at Makata in Blantyre but he never returned it to the owner.

And it is not ending there — Shabir Salim Jussab’s family seems to continue to get entangled in numerous criminal charges and it includes his mother Kauser Salim Jussab, who is reported to be in Durban, South Africa.

Documents we have seen indicates that she is wanted in Malawi for being found in possession of a motor vehicle believed to have been stolen and that South African Police Services (SAPS) was tipped of her presence in Durban.

Police sources in Malawi have disclosed that Malawian law enforcement authorities handling her case communicated to their counterparts in South African, and shared information with them that Kauser Jussab was a wanted person in Malawi.

It is alleged that Police in Malawi have been investigating Kauser Jussab over the car, a Mercedes Benz registration number HENN4, suspected to be hot.

A police hunt a few months ago for Kauser Jussab at Fasa Factory in Mapanga, Blantyre, owned by her family, yielded nothing.

Police in Blantyre have also been hunting for businessman Humair Salim Mahomed Sidik Jussab, younger brother to Shabir Salim Jussab, months after Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Blantyre issued a warrant of arrest against him also allegedly over a ‘hot car’.

Humair is also wanted by Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) for allegedly falsely declaring at the border that he was a student returning to Malawi from South Africa to evade duty on a double cab VW Amarok, which he registered as BZ1382 in his name.

The car was discovered by on Interpol search which Malawi Police Service joined, and they located it at a garage in Blantyre.

Humair, who is also wanted by police with a warrant of arrest also hanging on his head for a number of criminal charges, will be answering to the charges by police relating to the ‘hot car’ and also to MRA for the duty evasion.

Sources both at police in Blantyre and MRA said the cases would move upon his arrest as he is reported to be outside Malawi.

“This is to authorise and require you to enter into upon and arrest the said suspect, and if arrested, to take possession of the said suspect and produce the same forthwith before this court,” reads the warrant of arrest in part.

The warrant explains the offence is suspected to have occurred on December 15, 2022 when the suspect brought the car into Malawi dishonestly.

