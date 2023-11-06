Chakwera overwhelmed with support given to ex-soldiers through NBS Charity Golf Tourney

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera said on Saturday that he was overwhelmed with the contributions and support various entities and individuals made to the NBS Golf Tournament.

The bank organized the tourney at the request of Chakwera to the corporate entities to complement government efforts in raising funds for the supporting ex-service men and women of the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

The President reiterated that there is no better way that Malawians can give back to the retired service men and women than to contribute towards their welfare.

“The best way for us to show our thanks for their acts of valour is to care for them in the years that follow their distinguished service. I am therefore delighted that through our patronage of this tournament, we are all putting our money where our mouth is. This is no ordinary tournament. It is a token of appreciation to our ex-servicemen and women for choosing the discipline of war in order to achieve our desire for peace,” said Chakwera.

He reminded Malawians that it was not by accident that Malawi had been kept a land of peace every year since independence.

He said Malawians need to recognize that one of God’s ways of answering that prayer is the discipline of the country’s men and women in uniform, “for they each have contributed to keeping the peace within our borders by their devotion to duty and their vigilant watch of our borders”.

“So, thank you all for coming today to be part of this celebration of our heroes, and thank you for your generosity in giving back a little of the rewards of the peace they have purchased for us. Thank you all for your generosity in giving back a little towards the upkeep and care of those who have given more than we can ever repay.

“In a special way, I want to thank the NBS Bank for taking up the challenge of partnering with the MDF to make this a successful and enjoyable venture. Your support of this tournament has raised the volume of our words and acts of thanks by millions of decibels, and we applaud you for that,” said Chakwera.

“This is the spirit of Umodzi we celebrated just two days ago, and it is a spirit that needs more practitioners like all of you. And in the spirit of Umodzi, allow me to end by giving a hearty congratulations to the winners of this year’s tournament,” he emphasized.

