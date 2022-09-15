Govt launches Higher Education Loans Board strategic plan

Government has launched the 2021 – 2026 Higher Education Students Loans and Grants Board (HESLB) Strategic Plan as part of its efforts to promote access to higher education for all the students, including the needy and underprivileged.

Deputy Minister of Education Monica Chang’anamuno presided over the launch of the document, which took place on Wednesday at the Capital Hotel in Lilongwe.

In her remarks, Chang’anamuno said the plan resonates well with the government agenda of enhancement and access towards higher education.

She said while celebrating this milestone, there is need to point out that planning without execution, is just wasted effort.

“We have seen initiatives fail because an organisation or Leadership and Team hasn’t taken time to create an executable work plan to achieve the desired outcomes,” she said.

Chang’anamuno urged the board to make use of the plan.

“What I can say is that the document which you have laboured for and have spent much resources on to have it developed, should not end up in gathering dust on shelves. Let us make sure that there is a work plan with executable steps, timeframes, budget, deliverables as well as resources to support implementation of the five-year roadmap, which we are officially launching this morning.”

Speaking earlier, Vice Board Chairperson Malla Patricia said the launch of the strategic plan is vital towards attainment of quality and access to higher education in Malawi.

Malla said the plan defines the strategic objectives, targets and key performance indicators (KPIs) which will be utilised to measure performance.

She said the plan also identifies the funding required to achieve the stated strategic objectives.

“This Plan outlines a disciplined approach to supporting the ongoing transformation of HESLGB by continuing to build on the foundation that has been laid over the past five years. HESLGB will be working with the Ministry of Education and many other organisations, which share its dedication to providing access to higher education and training,” said Malla.

She said the plan also establishes ambitious goals and objectives to ensure that the board continues with its services of providing access to higher education to the needy and deserving students.

