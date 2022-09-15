First Lady Monica Chakwera appeals for increased support for Malawian girlchild quality education in US

Malawi’s First Lady, Monica Chakwera, has appealed to the international community for an increased support for girl-child education through her Shape for the Future Foundation.

Mrs. Chakwera made the appeal in New York, USA on Thursday when she met Steven Omollo, Plan International Federation Chief Executive Officer. (CEO)

The First Lady highlighted challenges facing the girlchild in Malawi including inadequate hostels in schools, lack of reusable sanitary pads and academic scholarships.

However, she said her organisation, Shape for the Future Foundation, was committed to ending child marriages and ensuring that more girls are in school and that they have an access to quality education.

In his remarks, Omollo said there was a greater need to explore areas and opportunities to strengthen the existing partnership between his organization and Shape for the Future Foundation, which he said was already doing “brilliant” work in promoting the welfare of girl-child education in Malawi.

Omollo said Plan International Federation was exploring other areas of engagement and broadening advocacy work in Malawi such as sexual reproductive health and rights, and gender-based violence among others.

Mademe Chakwera is in the United States of America accompanying her spouse, President Chakwera on a tour of duty, who is attending United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) is the main policy-making organ of the Organization. Comprising all Member States, it provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations.

Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations, including Malawi has an equal vote.

