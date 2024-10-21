Govt launches National Sanitation and Hygiene Week, calls for more awareness

Government has launched the National Sanitation and Hygiene Week with a call for concerted efforts to bring awareness on sanitation and hygiene to the communities.

Minister of Water and Sanitation, Abida Mia made the call during the launch of the Sanitation and Hygiene Week at UNICEF Ground in Chinsapo, Lilongwe under the theme: Sanitation and Hygiene for Health and Smart Communities.”

Mia said the country needs interventions that will ensure increased access to safely managed sanitation and hygiene for all.

“Good sanitation and hygiene practices should be our lifestyle both during the week and beyond,” she emphasized.

According to Mia, the country need massive investment to enhance progress in sanitation and hygiene that include adopting improved practices by constructing improved latrines, installing hand washing facilities as well as managing the waste properly.

Mia however directed Water Boards in the country to continue implementing the free water connections so that people get piped water.

Water and Environmental Sanitation Network Executive Director (Wesnet) Coordinator Wells Mwandira said there is need for mindset change among Malawians on sanitation and hygiene.

“If we empower people with good hygiene and sanitation practices’ messages there can be change. Most citizens lack awareness on sanitation and hygiene,” he said.

However the launch of the National Sanitation and Hygiene Week coincided with the commemorations of the Global Hand Washing Day where the Minister presided over the sweeping exercise.

