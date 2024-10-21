Malawi Electoral Commission to Implement 50% Discount on Nomination Fees for Female Aspirants

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has confirmed its commitment to promoting gender inclusivity in politics by implementing a 50 percent discount on nomination fees for female candidates in the upcoming 2025 Tripartite Elections. MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja made the announcement following a meeting with Oxfam in Malawi and other electoral stakeholders in Lilongwe on Friday.

“We are still working on the nomination fees and an announcement will be made in November, but we are going to give women a 50 percent discount as usual,” Mtalimanja stated. This initiative aims to alleviate financial barriers that often hinder women’s participation in politics, an issue highlighted by various organizations advocating for gender equality.

Oxfam country director Linga Lireni Mihowa emphasized the critical challenges women face in accessing financial resources for political engagement. “Women are often underrepresented in decision-making roles, and our goal is to increase the percentage of women in Parliament from the current 22 percent to at least 30 percent, with a long-term target of 50 percent,” Mihowa noted.

The organization is spearheading the 50:50 Campaign, aimed at achieving equal representation of women in elected positions. “For a start, if we can reach 30 percent, it will be a positive direction towards our ultimate goal,” she added.

Malawi is set to hold its General Elections on September 16, 2025, where citizens will elect a President, members of Parliament, and local government councillors. As the election date approaches, the focus on increasing female political representation continues to gain momentum, highlighting the importance of inclusive governance in the country’s democratic processes.

