Govt launches NEEF Fertilizer Loan Program: “Key to restoring Malawi’s status as a food basket.”

Minister of Information and Digitalisation, Moses Kunkuyu, has hailed the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) fertilizer loan program as a pivotal step in restoring Malawi’s status as a food basket. Speaking at Lithipe during the launch of the NEEF fertilizer distribution exercise in Dedza District on Friday, Kunkuyu emphasized the program’s potential to rejuvenate the agriculture sector, which has suffered from years of neglect under previous administrations.

He urged farmers to embrace the initiative wholeheartedly to ensure Dedza continues to thrive as a key supplier of agricultural commodities nationwide. Kunkuyu reassured the public of President Chakwera’s commitment to ensuring that farmers benefit from various government programs designed to enhance agricultural productivity and impact.

Jephta Mtema, Board Chairperson for NEEF, also addressed the gathering, urging patience among those who have applied for the program. He highlighted the program’s success, noting a remarkable increase in funding from K25 billion to K150 billion since its inception last year. Mtema praised the initiative for its potential to improve food access and boost income generation across Malawi.

Joshua Malango, Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East Constituency, applauded the timing of the NEEF fertilizer loan program as farmers gear up for the 2024/2025 farming season. He called for additional fertilizer support for Dedza’s farmers, emphasizing their critical role in national food security and their capacity to feed the entire country. Malango assured NEEF officials of the farmers’ commitment to repaying the loans, thereby ensuring the program’s sustainability and aligning with President Chakwera’s vision for agricultural development.

Senior Chief Kaphuka expressed gratitude to President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera for introducing the program in his area, acknowledging its potential to significantly benefit local farmers. The launch event underscored a collective optimism about the program’s capacity to transform Malawi’s agricultural landscape and reinforce its status as a regional food hub.

