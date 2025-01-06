EDITORIAL: Politicians who Steal Public Resources Must face Justice—No More Hiding Behind Political Persecution

The shameless plunder of Salima Sugar Company, a taxpayer-funded enterprise, is a slap in the face of every Malawian. This isn’t just a case of mismanagement—it’s outright theft. During the DPP regime, the leadership handed the company over to a cabal of Indian nationals, conspiring to drain it dry. Imagine this: a Malawian company, built by Malawian sweat, with 100% of its workforce being non-Malawian, down to the security guards. How did we allow such a disgraceful betrayal to unfold?

The looting spree, which robbed us of K450 billion, according to that audit report, cannot be dismissed with pathetic cries of “political persecution.” Enough is enough. This isn’t about politics—it’s about crime. Those responsible must be dragged into the harsh light of justice, stripped of their pretenses, and made to pay for their crimes. There’s no room for cowards hiding behind hollow excuses. You stole, and now you must face the consequences.

For too long, politicians have treated Malawi’s resources as their personal piggy bank, lining their pockets while the nation suffers. When the law catches up, they cry persecution, hoping to sway public sympathy. Well, let it be known: we are not fooled. The Malawian people are not fools. Your time of exploiting public resources and dodging accountability is over.

This is a warning to every looter and every corrupt official—past, present, or future: justice will hunt you down. You will be arrested. You will be prosecuted. And when convicted, you will rot in prison where you belong. No more hiding. No more excuses. The era of impunity is dead. The people of Malawi demand justice, and we will settle for nothing less.

