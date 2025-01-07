So Dalitso Kabambe is still a civil servant? Wow.

The question that baffles many Malawians today is this: how can Dalitso Kabambe, who has assumed the presidency of the UTM Party and is actively participating in politics, still be considered a civil servant? The government’s apparent reluctance to take decisive action against him raises serious concerns about the application of the law and the integrity of public service.

In a recent interview, Ministry of Justice spokesperson Frank Namangale confirmed that Kabambe remains a civil servant, citing his appointment at the Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) as a secondment. Yet, despite this clear breach of both the Constitution and the Malawi Public Service Regulation (MPSR), which explicitly prohibit civil servants from engaging in active politics, the government remains passive.

This hesitation starkly contrasts with past actions. In September 2018, George Saonda and Chiza Mbekeani were fired for their involvement in politics. Both served in senior administrative roles, yet were swiftly dismissed. A letter from then Chief Secretary Lloyd Muhara explicitly cited their “active involvement in politics” as grounds for termination. Why, then, is Kabambe seemingly above the law?

Despite the Office of President and Cabinet’s (OPC) silence, a senior government official revealed that the OPC is aware of Kabambe’s political activities and that a decision from the Secretary to President and Cabinet (SPC) is pending. But why the delay? Why is Kabambe still shielded from the consequences that befell Saonda and Mbekeani?

Kabambe could opt for voluntary retirement, having served over two decades in the civil service. However, insiders suggest this is unlikely. His ongoing legal battle for damages related to his termination as RBM Governor seems to offer more lucrative prospects than a retirement package. This raises another critical question: Is Kabambe’s continued civil service status merely a strategic move to bolster his legal claims against the government?

When pressed on this, Kabambe referred to ongoing court cases, with his lawyer, Marshall Chilenga, declining to comment. Meanwhile, Namangale argued that Kabambe’s secondment as RBM Governor was legal, and his subsequent de-secondment to OPC did not constitute unfair dismissal. Yet, this legal maneuvering does little to address the core issue: how can Kabambe engage in political activities while being treated as a civil servant?

The government’s inaction sends a troubling message. Is there a double standard at play? Are certain individuals untouchable, allowed to flout the law with impunity? This case is not just about one man; it reflects a broader malaise within the public service, where rules are applied selectively, and accountability is a distant dream.

As Kabambe continues to straddle the lines between politics and public service, the government’s credibility hangs in the balance. Malawians deserve clear answers and decisive action. The law must be upheld, without fear or favor. Kabambe’s case is a test of our commitment to justice and integrity in public service. Will the government rise to the occasion, or will it continue to dither, allowing a culture of impunity to thrive? The nation is watching.

