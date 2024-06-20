Govt no happy with the acquittal of Tadikira and four others: Moves to appeal

The director of criminal litigation in the Directorate of Dublic Prosecutions Dzikondianthu Malunda says the state has resolved to appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court ruling in Mzuzu to acquit 4 suspects except Tadikira Mafubza step son to the former president Peter Mutharika and three others.

Malunda says as the government they are not satisfied with the High Court ruling by Justice Gladys Gondwe to acquit the 4 and that a decision has been made following consultations to appeal the ruling.

Justice Gondwe acquitted the 8 when she found them with no case to answer after the state failed to provide enough evidence in the case.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer for the Legal Aid Bureau John Namalenga Junior whose organisation is representing six of the suspects says they will continue to represent their clients at the Supreme Court.

The suspects were being accused of manslaughter and aggreviated human trafficking of 30 Ethiopian nationals who were discovered buried in a mass grave in Mtangatanga Forest in Mzimba district in October 2022.

